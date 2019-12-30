Randy Orton apparently is not injured.

As we've noted, there was some concern over Orton suffering a leg or knee injury while wrestling AJ Styles at Sunday's WWE live event in Hershey, PA. WWE announced this morning that Orton underwent a full medical evaluation and would be on tonight's RAW to address his injury and future.

Tonight's RAW from Hartford, CT, the final show of 2019, saw Orton come to the ring using two crutches. He was helped into the ring and up to his feet by a WWE crew member. Orton started talked about injuries and said he would be out of action for a while because he really messed up his leg on Sunday. Orton ended the promo by promising that he would see to it that someone took the RKO at WrestleMania 36. Orton was then interrupted by AJ Styles, who came to the ring to taunt Orton. AJ tried to get Orton to strike him, and said Orton must really be injured because he wouldn't lay a hand on him. AJ went on to say he would see Orton at WrestleMania, and that he would retire him there with the Calf Crusher. AJ also kicked out one of Orton's crutches but the segment ended with Orton saying he has one thing AJ doesn't - patience, and that's when he dropped the crutches to deliver the RKO to AJ. Orton posed in the corners, with no crutches, as fans cheered him on.

The announcers noted on commentary that Orton is not injured, and that the whole stunt was a ruse to take AJ out with the RKO on tonight's RAW. It's possible that Orton suffered some sort of stinger or minor injury on Sunday, but he is medically cleared to compete because of the RAW angle he participated in tonight.

There's no word yet on if WWE has plans for Styles vs. Orton at WrestleMania 36, but we will keep you updated. AJ defeated Orton in a singles match at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year. It's interesting to note that Orton mentioned his former tag team partner, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, during tonight's RAW speech when talking about how he's seen champions drop their titles because of injuries, and he saw Edge drop relinquish his entire career due to an injury. There have been rumors of The Rated R Superstar returning to the ring in 2020, but he has denied those rumors. There's also no word yet on if those Edge WWE return rumors may have something to do with Orton or Styles, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for updates on Orton's status and plans for the feud with Styles. Below are a few shots from tonight's angle on RAW:

