WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Sportskeeda and said he hopes his son Dominick will be ready for a match by next year. Rey was asked when we can expect to see Dominick compete.

"I'm hoping that my son can be ready by next year," Rey said. "I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020, and I'm just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring and have an official match, so let's hope that it's next year, by the end of the year 2020."

Rey also said he hopes his son will carry on the Mysterio name. He was asked how he sees the debut going, if he would like to tag with Dominick, and if he wants his so to carry on the legacy of wearing his mask.

"I would definitely love for him to carry on the Mysterio name," Rey said. "It'll be up to him if he wants to wear the mask or not, I think he's very well identified right now. I most definitely would love to share the ring properly with him in a Tag Team Match or a 3 vs 3, but I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully and say that getting to share the ring with my son was the best feeling in the world."