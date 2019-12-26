Andrade is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Andrade defeat Rey Mysterio to become the new champion.

This is Andrade's first run with the title. Rey won it back on the November 25 RAW episode by defeating AJ Styles.

Stay tuned for updates from tonight's MSG live event.

Below are a few shots of the new champion:

REY MYSTERIO JUST LOST THE US TITLE TO ANDRADE!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JeWYsOYz5p — ??????????????? ? (@c_xx_vii) December 27, 2019

Andrade has defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new US champion??#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/tVT4XJ8uiu — Fardeen (@rasslin_fanatic) December 27, 2019