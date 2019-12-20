- As seen above, the WWE Performance Center has released behind-the-scenes footage of new WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after her big main event win over Shayna Baszler on this week's show. The video looks at Ripley's WWE journey and also features WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, WWE Performance Center Coach Scott Garland (Scotty 2 Hotty), and WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman.

- As noted, Roman Reigns will be wrestling a match on the FOX New Year's Eve special that will air live from Times Square on Tuesday, December 31 at 8pm ET. There's no word yet on who Reigns will be wrestling that night, but the WWE website noted that other WWE Superstars will also be appearing on the special. Below is WWE's announcement on the match:

Roman Reigns to compete during "FOX'S New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square" on Tuesday, Dec. 31 Emmy Award-winning entertainer, producer and television's favorite host Steve Harvey returns for "FOX'S New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square," a star-studded three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos and three-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski and featuring electrifying musical performances and celebrity appearances. During the event, "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns will be in action in an exclusive WWE matchup, and numerous Superstars will be in attendance. The special New Year's Eve celebration will air in two parts: Part 1 airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8-10 p.m. ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed)

Part 2 airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed) For the third year in a row, Harvey will bring his signature humor and hosting talents to this highly anticipated celebration, including headliner LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, live from Times Square, and other epic musical performances by some of 2019's top artists, including The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, Tyga, The Killers and more. The celebration will also feature Village People, who will attempt to break the record for the world's largest "YMCA" dance. Additionally, the special will include celebrity cameo appearances by Gordon Ramsay ("Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back"), Will Arnett ("Lego Masters") and Jenna Dewan ("Flirty Dancing.") Join surprise celebrity guests and some of the year's top music artists to wrap up 2019 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other. Select musical performances will be broadcast in collaboration with iHeartRadio.

- The No DQ match between Ilja Dragunov and Alexander Wolfe has been announced for the January 2, 2020 NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. As noted, next week's NXT UK episode will be a "Best of 2019" episode.

Dragunov took to Twitter and issued a warning to the Imperium member.

"No disqualification and nothing but brutality. Nothing you want to remember after Im finished with you @TheWWEWolfe #UNBESIEGBAR," Ilja wrote.

