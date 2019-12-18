Rhea Ripley is your new WWE NXT Women's Champion.

Tonight's NXT TV main event saw Ripley defeat Shayna Baszler to capture the title.

Ripley was the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion, but this is her first reign with the main NXT title. Baszler won the title back at WWE Evolution on October 28, 2018, by defeating current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane.

Below are a few shots of tonight's title change from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, along with the post-match celebration with fans: