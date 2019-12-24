WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter on Monday to look back at her successful 2019.

Ripley started the year as the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion, competed in the first-ever NXT UK Takeover event with the title loss to Toni Storm, entered the women's Royal Rumble at #24, was the Team Captain for the first-ever Women's WarGames match, was the Team Captain for Team NXT in the women's Survivor Series match, and then defeated Shayna Baszler for the main NXT Women's Title.

Ripley called that a pretty decent year. It looks like she's on track to have an even bigger 2020 as officials are pushing her on the main NXT brand now.

You can see Ripley's full tweet below: