WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Sporting News and revealed that Triple H said to her when she went backstage after the big win over Shayna Baszler last week.

"He was pretty much just saying how proud he is of me and that means a lot coming from him, someone that I've looked up to for the longest time," Ripley said. "He's the reason that I started watching wrestling. He's the reason that I started wrestling and why I'm here where I'm at today. So, to have him say he's proud of me and actually believe in me and give me the spotlight that I've always wanted is an amazing feeling. I can't even really describe it. There's no words to describe it. I'm proud that he's proud. He just kept going on about how I deserve it."

Regarding what's next for her now that she's won the title, Ripley said she's just looking forward to defending the strap.

"I'm sort of just letting it go and see where it takes me," Ripley said when asked what's next. "Obviously, we all want to make it to the top of everything so I'm just going to keep working, I'm going to keep my head down, keep hustling, and if anyone wants to come and challenge me for the title, I'm ready for them. I'm just going to keep working until I'm at the top. If that means main-eventing WrestleMania, that means main-eventing WrestleMania. Right now, I'm just looking forward to defending my NXT women's championship."