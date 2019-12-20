WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will see his contract with the company expire right around the end of this year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's no word yet on if The Nature Boy plans on re-signing with WWE. The Observer noted that there have been recent reports on Flair already inking a new deal, because he's pulled his merchandise from Pro Wrestling Tees as of January 16, but that is not the case. The merchandise is being pulled because of moves Flair's own team is making in regards to other businesses making offers on being able to carry his items.

It was also noted that WWE will likely make a strong offer to Flair to re-sign as they wouldn't want him on AEW TV. Flair is good friends with AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, and invited Khan to his last wedding.

Stay tuned for updates on Flair's contract status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

