- Above is a new preview for the WWE Day Of documentary that premieres on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. The thirty-minute special will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the recent WWE TLC pay-per-view. This features Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and others.

- ROH World Champion PCO turns 52 years old today while Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards turns 36 and AEW star Rey Fenix turns 29.

- Ricochet took to Twitter and praised the WWE crews as we get ready to go into 2020.

"Man, we got a great group of guys and girls who go out there and DELIVER. You guys can say what you want but I really am proud of the work we all delivered when it mattered. 2019 was wild, let's see what 2020 wil bring!," Ricochet wrote in response to a WWE On FOX tweet with the top moves of the past week.

You can see the full tweet below: