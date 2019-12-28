Ring of Honor announced some new matches to their upcoming shows in January. Saturday Night at Center Stage will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on January 11. Newly featured on the card will be Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus.

Honor Reigns Supreme goes down on January 12 at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. Recently added to the show: Flip Gordon vs. Flamita, and Bandido vs. Alex Zayne. This will be Zayne's ROH debut.

Both events will air live for ROH HonorClub subscribers. Below are the complete updated lineups:

Saturday Night at Center Stage

* PCO (c) vs. Rush (ROH World Championship)

* Dragon Lee (c) vs. Andrew Everett (ROH World TV Championship)

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon) vs. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus

* Jonathan Gresham (with Jay Lethal) vs. Josh Woods (with Silas Young)

* Nicole Savoy and Sumie Sakai vs. The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon)

Honor Reigns Supreme

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) (c) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King) (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Flip Gordon vs. Flamita

* Bandido vs. Alex Zayne

* Rey Horus vs. Andrew Everett

* LifeBlood (Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams) vs. Vincent Marseglia and Tyler Bateman

