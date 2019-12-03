The Rock 'N' Roll Express won the NWA World Tag Team Championship against The Wildcards (Thomas Latimer and Royce Issacs) on tonight's episode of NWA Powerrr.

The rematch has since been announced for NWA Into the Fire on December 14 in Atlanta. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage beginning at 6:05 pm ET.

Below is the updated PPV card:

2-OUT-OF-3 FALLS MATCH FOR THE NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Nick Aldis (c) vs. James Storm

NWA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Colt Cabana (c) vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks

NWA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Rock 'N Roll Express (c) vs. The Wildcards (Thomas Latimer and Royce Issacs)

Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch

Allysin Kay and Ashley Vox vs. Melina, Thunder Rosa or Marti Belle (Only 2 of 3 in the match.)

Eli Drake vs. Ken Anderson