A video package is shown highlighting PCO defeating Marty Scurll of Villain Enterprises to earn a World Championship shot at Final Battle after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni checks in backstage. Riccaboni hypes Final Battle.

Highlights are shown of the feud between Matt Taven and Vincent Marseglia.

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Bully Ray and Mark Haskins of Lifeblood.

Mark Haskins is in the ring to cut a promo. A table has been setup in the ring. Haskins says that maybe there is some confusion about his character and who he is as a person. Haskins says that if anyone had a problem with him, they should come do something about it. Haskins calls out Bully Ray. Ray comes to the stage. Haskins talks Ray to stop being a little b***h and to get in the ring. Ray grabs a chair and gets on the ring apron. Haskins says that maybe Ray didn't recognize him because his back wasn't turned and he wasn't already on the mat. Haskins lays on the mat.

Flip Gordon attacks Haskins from behind with a Singapore Cane. Ray gets in the ring. Ray pays Gordon with cash before powerbombing Haskins through the table. Ray grabs a microphone. Ray tells Haskins that his wife is trash. Ray says that Haskins' children are the offspring of trash. Ray tells Haskins that he is trash. Ray accepts the challenge of Haskins for Final Battle.

Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry are shown backstage. Castle questions if this is going to work. Hendry talks about the two of them being the most entertaining tag team in prowrestling. Castle talks about being superheroes and having super powers and tells Hendry to keep practicing his music, he's going to go shoot stuff with his eyes.

Bateman makes his entrance. PJ Black makes his entrance.

Bateman vs. PJ Black

Bateman and Black shake hands. They exchange wrist-locks. Black gets a two count out of a crucifix on Bateman. Bateman locks in a hammerlock on Black. Black gets out of it. Bateman connects with a forearm to Black. Bateman eventually gets Black up into a Fireman's Carry position. Black elbows the head of Bateman to escape. Black connects with a series of kicks to Bateman. Black pins Bateman for a two count.

Black hits a Hurricanruna from off the top turnbuckle on Bateman. Black hits a Moonsault from off the top rope on Bateman. Black pins Bateman for a two count. Black hits a modified slam on Bateman. Black pins Bateman for a two count. Black goes to the top rope. Bateman pulls on the rope, causing Black to crotch it on the top turnbuckle. Bateman hits a Tombstone Piledriver on Black. Bateman pins Black for the win.

Winner: Bateman

Josh Woods and Silas Young are shown backstage. Woods talks about the holidays coming up. Woods talks about how he knows Young will miss him and that he will miss Young a lot. Young asks why Woods always had to say weird stuff like that. ROH COO Joe Koff approaches Young and Woods. Koff informs Young that they've went through the paperwork and everything is okay. Koff asks Woods about a list of terms that Woods wanted to discuss and brings up adjoining rooms, being flown in a day early so he can bond. Koff says that he's not interested and this is not what he does. Young tells Woods that he has a lot of learning left to do.

ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor (with Rev. Ron Hunt & Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)) makes his entrance. Taylor grabs a microphone. Taylor talks about the Ohio State Buckeyes being undefeated. Taylor talks about making history having had his eleventh defense of the ROH Television Championship. Taylor talks about his twelfth defense and says to bring out his next victim. Danhausen makes his entrance. An in-set promo from Danhausen airs during his entrance. Danhausen talks about facing the Champion of Television. Danhausen talks about becoming the king of television.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Danhausen

They shake hands. Danhausen attempt to take Taylor to the mat with a waist-lock. Taylor slams Danhausen to the mat. Danhausen chops Taylor. Danhausen goes for a choke slam, Taylor no sells the attempt. Danhausen slaps Taylor. Danhausen pulls the top rope down as Taylor runs towards him, sending Taylor to ringside. Danhausen kicks Taylor from the apron Danhausen goes for a Hurricanruna, Taylor catches him and Powerbombs him on to the ring apron.

Danhausen pours teeth on to the face of Taylor. Danhausen connects with a running boot to Taylor. Danhausen pins Taylor for a two count. Danhausen goes for a DDT, Taylor sends him to the mat. Taylor connects with a knee strike to Danhausen. Taylor hits a Package Piledriver on Danhausen. Taylor hits his Greetings From 216 finisher on Danhausen. Taylor pins Danhausen for the win.

Winner: Shane Taylor

ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor and Rev. Ron Hunt are shown backstage. Taylor talks about his twelfth title defense. Taylor says that all eyes are focused now on Final Battle. Taylor says that he will retain by any means necessary. Hunt says let the church, say amen.