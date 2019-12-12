ROH Final Battle PPV will happen tomorrow at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage will begin at 7 pm ET with the Pre-Show (free on ROH Facebook Live, FITE, and traditional PPV), the main card starts at 8 pm ET (FITE, HonorClub, and traditional PPV).

The show features ROH World Champion Rush against PCO. The ROH World TV and Tag Team titles will also be defended on the PPV. Below is the full card:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Rush (c) vs. PCO

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Ryu Lee

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

STREET FIGHT

Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita

Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff

Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic

PRE-SHOW

Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods

PRE-SHOW

Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King