ROH Final Battle PPV will happen tomorrow at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage will begin at 7 pm ET with the Pre-Show (free on ROH Facebook Live, FITE, and traditional PPV), the main card starts at 8 pm ET (FITE, HonorClub, and traditional PPV).
The show features ROH World Champion Rush against PCO. The ROH World TV and Tag Team titles will also be defended on the PPV. Below is the full card:
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Rush (c) vs. PCO
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Ryu Lee
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
STREET FIGHT
Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita
Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff
Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic
PRE-SHOW
Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods
PRE-SHOW
Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King