Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of tonight's ROH Final Battle PPV from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Live coverage will begin at 7 pm ET with the Pre-Show (free on ROH Facebook Live, FITE, and traditional PPV), the main card starts at 8 pm ET (FITE, HonorClub, and traditional PPV).

- Two matches scheduled for the Pre-Show. Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, and Colt Cabana on commentary.

Silas Young and Josh Woods vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry