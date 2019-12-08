ROH's Kevin Eck noted in the latest "Eck's Files" that Final Battle will be four hours long with the first hour airing for free at 7 pm ET on ROH Facebook Live, FITE TV, and traditional PPV. The main card will begin at 8 pm ET.
Ring of Honor's final PPV of the year will take place on December 13 from Baltimore, Maryland with Rush defending the ROH World Championship against PCO.
With the addition of the Final Battle Hour One pre-show, two more matched have been added to the event: Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods, and also Kenny King vs. Rhett Titus.
Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. this Friday for complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET. Below is the updated card:
ROH World Championship
Rush (c) vs. PCO
ROH World TV Championship
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Ryu Lee
ROH World Tag Team Championship
The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
Street Fight
Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita
Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff
Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic
Pre-Show
Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods
Pre-Show
Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King