ROH's Kevin Eck noted in the latest "Eck's Files" that Final Battle will be four hours long with the first hour airing for free at 7 pm ET on ROH Facebook Live, FITE TV, and traditional PPV. The main card will begin at 8 pm ET.

Ring of Honor's final PPV of the year will take place on December 13 from Baltimore, Maryland with Rush defending the ROH World Championship against PCO.

With the addition of the Final Battle Hour One pre-show, two more matched have been added to the event: Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods, and also Kenny King vs. Rhett Titus.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. this Friday for complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Championship

Rush (c) vs. PCO

ROH World TV Championship

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Ryu Lee

ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

Street Fight

Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita

Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff

Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic

Pre-Show

Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods

Pre-Show

Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King