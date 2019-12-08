ROH's Kevin Eck noted in the latest "Eck's Files" that Final Battle will be four hours long with the first hour airing for free at 7 pm ET on ROH Facebook Live, FITE TV, and traditional PPV. The main card will begin at 8 pm ET.

Ring of Honor's final PPV of the year will take place on December 13 from Baltimore, Maryland with Rush defending the ROH World Championship against PCO.

With the addition of the Final Battle Hour One pre-show, two more matched have been added to the event: Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods, and also Kenny King vs. Rhett Titus.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. this Friday for complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Championship
Rush (c) vs. PCO

ROH World TV Championship
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Ryu Lee

ROH World Tag Team Championship
The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

Street Fight
Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita

Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff

Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic

Pre-Show
Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods

Pre-Show
Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King