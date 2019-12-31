- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE RAW from Hartford, CT, the final red brand show of the year.

- Kassius Ohno vs. Ligero has been announced for this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. As noted, Thursday's show will also feature Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov in a No DQ match.

- Roman Reigns granted two more wishes through Make-A-Wish at Saturday's WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Big Dog tweeted this video from his meeting with Steven and Liam.

"Last day of 2019 and I've been blessed. Moments with young men like Steven and Liam remind you of how lucky we are. On to 2020! @WWE," Reigns wrote.

You can see the full tweet below: