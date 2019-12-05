- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. This week's show featured the "historic negotiations" between Joe Coffey and WWE UK Champion WALTER, A-Kid vs. Jordan Devlin, Killer Kelly vs. Toni Storm, The Outliers vs. The Hunt, Travis Banks vs. Ligero vs. Joseph Conners, and more.

- WWE stock was up 0.84% today, closing at $62.26 per share. Today's high was $63.09 and the low was $61.52.

- As noted, WWE has announced Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler for this week's SmackDown episode. It was also noted that King Baron Corbin plans to humiliate Reigns on this week's show. Reigns took to Twitter to respond to the announcement this afternoon.

He wrote, "Corbin still trying to humiliate me? He gon' make me wear that cape and crown while I'm beating up Ziggler?? [laughing emoji] #Smackdown"

