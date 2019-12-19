WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns is set to wrestle a match on FOX's New Year's Eve special, according to Deadline.

It was announced today that "FOX's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square" will air live on the network from New York City. The co-hosts will be WWE friends Rob Gronkowski and Maria Menounos. The special will also feature a performance by The Village People as the group tries to set a world record for the largest YMCA dance. LL Cool J, Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Backstreet Boys, Tyga, and The Killers will also perform. Gordon Ramsay, Jenna Dewan, Will Arnett, and others are also scheduled to appear.

There's no word yet on who Reigns will be wrestling that night, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

The FOX NYE special will begin at 8pm ET that night, with a tape-delayed edition for viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones. Below is a promo for the special: