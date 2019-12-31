Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler aired on tonight's "FOX New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square" special. Roman defeated Dolph with a spear for the pinfall victory. The match was taped last Friday.

While he was in Times Square, R-Truth lost (and regained) the 24/7 title from Mojo Rawley. He was being interviewed by Maria Menonous when Mojo pinned him.

R-Truth got the title back after Elias hit Mojo with his guitar. Elias was in Times Square to sing a song to commemorate 2019.

Maria Menounos counted both of the pinfalls.

