Ronda Rousey confirming her post-WrestleMania 35 WWE departure was just covered on the November 12 episode of WWE Total Divas. This week's episode covered post-WrestleMania happenings, including the rest of the cast just finding out about Rousey leaving. The storyline was that some of the other cast members weren't happy that Rousey didn't inform them ahead of time. The episode also showed how Rousey and husband Travis Browne were now focused on starting a family as they took a trip to Las Vegas to spend time together.

Rousey recently spoke with E! Online and gave an update on her plans to get pregnant and expand the family with Browne.

"We're just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves," Rousey said. "Just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens."

In regards to why she chose to discuss baby plans on the show, Rousey said she hoped to make the topic less "hush, hush" and "taboo" for everyone.

Rousey added that she and Browne are truly focused on their time together, just the two of them.

"You know, we're not taking ovulation tests or anything like that," she continued. "But, I'm also not on the road 200 days a year and taking power bombs every night. So, I'm sure that helps."

While she and Browne hope to one day have a child of their own, Rousey is still a step-mom to his two kids from a previous marriage, Kaleo and Keawe. Rousey said becoming a step-mom has been a transformative experience, and has shown her how much love she has to give.

"I was just by myself and a bachelorette completely content to be like, 'Ok, There's nobody out there for me. f--k this!,'" Rousey said about life before the Browne family. "And then it went from that, looking out for number one, to completely an entire family. It taught me how much joy I can get in not really thinking about myself."

Rousey previously vowed to "never cook for a man" but she told E! that cooking at home has become a sort of love language for she and Browne.

"I swore on my life that I would never cook for a man and, 'f--k that s--t! I'm not here to serve you, b---h,'" Rousey said, laughing. "And Trav has completely changed my whole mind about everything. He did that not by ever asking me to cook, but for cooking for me for the first year-and-a-half we were together."

The home life between Rousey and Browne will be a topic of next Tuesday's Total Divas season nine finale.