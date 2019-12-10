Ronda Rousey recently spoke with People to promote tonight's WWE Total Divas season nine finale, and said she's in "no rush" to return to the ring for WWE.

Rousey did say she's not closing the door on a return to the ring.

"I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it," she said of a WWE ring return. "To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium."

"Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention. I'm happy to give them that. But I'm trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half ass in both."

Rousey also praised the current WWE women's division and commented on bringing a spotlight to the women's revolution. She also said they're better off with her taking time away.

"The girls are doing amazing right now," Rousey said. "I really don't think that I'm that necessary in what's going on. I think they're crushing it and I really did want to bring a spotlight to what they're doing and let them stand in it. And I think it's kind of better, they're better off with me taking a step away right now, and kind of finding their stride without me."

She continued, "And I would love to add to what they're doing. I don't want to ever be a hindrance or take away from what they're doing or steal the spotlight from some up and coming girls that deserve it more than me."

Rousey also said she "loves" being able to just watch WWE right now.