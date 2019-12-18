In a very surprising move, Rory MacDonald has decided to take his talents to the Professional Fighters League.

MacDonald, a former UFC title contender and Bellator champion, has signed an exclusive contract with the promotion. ESPN, which airs PFL events, was first to report the signing.

The 30-year-old MacDonald lost the Bellator welterweight title in the finals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix earlier this year to Douglas Lima. It sounded after the out as if he would sign a new contract with the promotion, but the PFL has landed him instead.

"I'm excited to join the PFL where every year the world championship and $1 million belt is there for the best fighter, without any games or politics," MacDonald told ESPN. "I believe in the PFL sport-season format and fighters-first organization."

The PFL runs season-long tournaments, and MacDonald - if he remains at welterweight - would go in as the overwhelming favorite for the 2020 season three events. The current season finale is set for December 31 with David Michaud taking on Ray Cooper for $1 million.