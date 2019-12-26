WWE is getting ready for WrestleMania 36 Season and soon we should get a better idea of what the top matches at the biggest show of the year will be.

It's now rumored that Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is the leading candidate for the SmackDown brand main event, according to a new report from Wrestlingnews.co. It's important to note that this should be taken as a rumor for now.

The report noted that the goal is to get Reigns back into the spot of being the top face of the company. Reigns' feud with King Baron Corbin was said to be just a placeholder feud, and officials have purposely cooled Reigns off before he gets the bigger push into WrestleMania season. The reported idea behind cooling The Big Dog off was to reverse some of the negative fan reactions he was getting before he took time off last year for his second battle with leukemia.

It was also noted that WWE officials are taking extra steps this year to prevent WrestleMania leaks.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL. Stay tuned for updates on the card.