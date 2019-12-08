Tonight at a WWE house show in Daytona Beach, Sami Zayn confronted a fan who allegedly was yelling homophobic slurs at him.

The fan was allegedly calling Zayn a "Canadian f****t" over and over again.

According to Twitter user John Betz, the fan eventually was kicked out of the show for his behavior.

Below are several videos of the incident:

Sami Zayn confronted a fan who allegedly yelled homophobic slurs at him during a house show tonight in Daytona Beach pic.twitter.com/AuUd7j4dfO — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) December 9, 2019