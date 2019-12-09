- As noted, Liv Morgan will be making her return to WWE TV soon. It was announced on tonight's RAW that a Liv "Makeover" will be coming soon to the red brand. Above is the full teaser for Liv's return.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Greenville, SC for this week's Main Event episode:

* Eric Young vs. No Way Jose

* Ricochet vs. Cedric Alexander

- Sami Zayn noted during this week's RAW that his WWE managerial license is allowing him to work on the SmackDown and RAW brands. Sami appeared in a segment with Mojo Rawley, as his mouthpiece, going up against Kevin Owens.

The segment ended with Mojo taking a steel pipe beatdown from Owens, but it looks like Sami could be working with Mojo moving forward. Sami has been managing WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro on the blue brand.

