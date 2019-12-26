Sammy Guevara recently did an interview with The Ledger. The AEW star spoke about his 2020 plans, training at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's wrestling school, and what he learned from AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

Sammy discussed how his time at Reality of Wrestling was hard, but a great experience.

"It was definitely hard," Sammy Guevara said. "They're trying to break you, to weed out the people who shouldn't be doing this. They wanted to make sure you were tough enough. I understood going into it, that I wasn't going to go straight to being world champion, but I always kept it in my mind, that I'm not going to be doing these drills forever. It was a great experience overall. It's a great school, a great program."

One thing he learned from Chris Jericho was to have patience.

"The dude makes moments almost every single week," Guevara said about Jericho. "It's just letting moments sink in, is what I've learned just from observing. He doesn't rush, he takes his time with everything he does."

Sammy Guevera revealed that 2020 is going to be his year.

"I just feel like this will be when a lot of people wake up on me," he said. "A lot of people have already, but a lot of people will start to understand. People will say that 2019 was one of the best years of my life, but in the next 10 years, they're going to look back on it and say,

'it was pretty good, but that was nothing compared to what he was about to do.' People told me I had an attitude. I was just confident, and I'm confident 2020 will be the year of Sammy G."