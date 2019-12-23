It looks like Samoa Joe has been medically cleared to return to action for WWE.

Tonight's taped RAW episode saw get physical for the first time in months as the show ended. Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio was the main event of the show, and ended in a DQ after The Authors of Pain attacked Mysterio. Rey was then triple teamed to the stage before Rollins ordered AOP to put the champion through the announce table. Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler moved out of the way, but Joe refused and held his ground for Rey. Joe threatened to take out both Akam and Rezar, and had more words for the two as they faced off. Rollins then tried talking Joe down, but turned his back and ordered AOP to finish Joe off. AOP then beat Joe down and put him through the announce table before RAW went off the air.

Joe had been trending worldwide on Twitter throughout the show as he made a point on commentary to talk down about AOP, commenting on how they weren't real tough guys and how they were nothing but thugs.

Joe has been out of action since early September with a thumb injury. It's been reported that he was scheduled to be re-evaluated by WWE doctors at next Monday's RAW from the XL Center in Hartford, but it looks like he's already been cleared and approved for action. Joe has worked the red brand announce team with Lawler and Joseph for several weeks now while he's been on the shelf, but the belief has been that he will be done at the announce table once he returns to action. There's no word yet on if he will continue to be a guest analyst for WWE Backstage on FS1.

There's been speculation on WWE building to a big six-man match with AOP and Rollins vs. Mysterio, Joe and Kevin Owens in the next few weeks, but that hasn't been confirmed. We should have a better idea of Joe's status and plans after next week's RAW episode, which is the final red brand show of the decade. The AOP and Rollins vs. Owens feud continues on tonight's RAW as Owens was beatdown after his No DQ match win over Mojo Rawley.

Below are a few shots from the show-closing segment on tonight's taped episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa: