R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again.

As noted earlier tonight, a pre-recorded segment aired on RAW that saw Akira Tozawa capture the 24/7 Title from R-Truth while at Times Square in New York City, to begin his first reign with the title. The chase would continue through New York City until Tozawa lost the title to a man dressed as Santa Claus. The chase went on and ended with Truth winning the title back from Santa. Tozawa wanted to fight Truth for the title again but referee John Cone was cold and tired of chasing the group through the city, and declared that he was going home. Santa also left before Tozawa and Truth left together as friends, thanks to the Christmas spirit.

Truth is now a 25-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Below are a few shots from tonight's 24/7 Title segments on RAW:

In the MIDDLE of Rockerfeller Center in New York City, @TozawaAkira has become the NEW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/WQw1ln7z5X — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019

The chase continues for @RonKillings in the streets of New York City... #RAW pic.twitter.com/eyczkRKik8 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 24, 2019

#RAW I like how R-Truth/Tozawa are bundled up for these silly 24/7 bits in NYC, but poor John Cone doesn't have a jacket. pic.twitter.com/lW0lH0Yo3u — Jeven W. (@5CornersxSmootx) December 24, 2019