- Above is the latest House Hardy episode from Matt Hardy's personal YouTube channel, featuring a look at Christmas morning for Matt, wife Rebecca, and their sons - Maxel, Wolfgang, and Bartholomew.

- WWE stock was up 0.80% today, closing at $65.44 per share. Today's high was $65.57 and the low was $64.48.

- Sasha Banks has fans speculating on Twitter today as she made a tweet about returning to the road for the annual post-Christmas WWE live event tour. Banks commented on getting out of bed for $250,000 and thanked the WWE On FOX Twitter account for a bonus. Some fans are speculating that Banks is thanking FOX for a WWE pay raise that she may have received due to WWE's lucrative TV deals with FOX and NBCUniversal.

Banks wrote, "I guess I'll get out of bed for $250,000! #WWEHolidaytour #YoureWelcome Btw thank you @WWEonFOX for the bonus [face throwing kiss emoji]"

It was reported back in late September that Banks signed a new WWE deal for her return to action the month before. She took time off following WrestleMania 35 and was said to be unhappy, but met with Vince McMahon and the situation was reportedly improving ahead of her return. There's still no word yet on the details of Banks' contract. Since returning, Banks often tweets "thank you" messages to Vince and comments on her financial situation. It should be noted that Banks' pay or any potential raise has not been confirmed by any credible sources.

You can see Sasha's full tweet below, along with the response from SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley: