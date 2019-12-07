On last night's SmackDown, Sasha Banks came to the ring after Lacey Evans defeated enhancement talent Haley Jones to give Evans a piece of her mind. Banks wanted to remind Evans who was the leader of the women's division and even mentioned Evans' daughter in her promo.

"I'm here to tell you to never, ever mess with me or Bayley again," Banks said. "And just because you're a terrible role model to your bratty little six-year old, doesn't mean you can come out here and interrupt me."

Evans warned Banks to never bring her daughter into the conversation again and had more to say on social media after getting sneak attacked by WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

"Imagine feeling so inadequate you have to get a partner to make you feel successful within a career. Imagine being such a threat they know it takes both to come after you. Then, imagine running your mouth about my kid."

Banks then tweeted out a photo her standing with Evans' daughter with the caption, "Don't worry, we'll show your kid what a true leader and role model looks like. [kiss emoji] #TheStandard"