Sasha Banks took to Twitter to share who she wants to wrestle next year.
Banks simply tweeted, "2020 I want to wrestle @satomurameiko."
Meiko Satomura agreed, replying, "I hope too!! Sasha!"
Meiko Satomura is the co-founder of Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling. In 2018, she was part of the second Mae Young Classic tournament, where she made it to the semi-finals.
Satomura had a stint in WCW too. She has also wrestled in several promotions like Gaea Japan, Chikara, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Stardom, and is currently the Progress Wrestling Women's Champion.
Below you can read their exchange:
2020 I want to wrestle @satomurameiko pic.twitter.com/6sRQmVlWEC— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) December 6, 2019
I hope too!! Sasha!— ????? meiko satomura (@satomurameiko) December 6, 2019