Sasha Banks took to Twitter to share who she wants to wrestle next year.

Banks simply tweeted, "2020 I want to wrestle @satomurameiko."

Meiko Satomura agreed, replying, "I hope too!! Sasha!"

Meiko Satomura is the co-founder of Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling. In 2018, she was part of the second Mae Young Classic tournament, where she made it to the semi-finals.

Satomura had a stint in WCW too. She has also wrestled in several promotions like Gaea Japan, Chikara, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Stardom, and is currently the Progress Wrestling Women's Champion.

Below you can read their exchange: