On tonight's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks defeated Santana and Ortiz in a Texas Street Fight. Announced during the show, the winner of the match (Young Bucks) would face AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU on next Wednesday's show in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Also announced is a number one contender match for Riho's AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander.

Finally, Lucha Bros vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will go down next week.

As noted, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will take on Jungle Boy in a non-title / 10-minute time limit bout.