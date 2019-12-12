For the second year in a row, Sean Waltman will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of an iconic group. Last year he went in with Degeneration X and this year Waltman is being inducted as a part of the New World Order.

Waltman talked about getting this honor a second time on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"I am happy, obviously I am grateful… No one has ever gone in back to back years, I would venture to say it's probably never gonna happen again," stated Waltman. "If they're handing out NWO Hall of Fame rings I am definitely gonna go get mine. And I kinda expected that some people were gonna be like, 'Oh what's X-Pac doing in there?' Some people, maybe when they started watching, I was already gone or some people know what I did there and they still aren't impressed or whatever. But I am definitely not turning it down."

The NWO members being inducted into the HOF are X-Pac, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. As Waltman said, some are wondering why he's going in while others are wondering while more former members are not going in.

Waltman discussed a couple of those other members and stamped for them to be a part of the induction as well.

"I am bummed out that Eric Bischoff is not in on it," Waltman admitted. "I actually feel bad about that. Thinking about just everything from the early NWO days and it's really making me think again.

"I've talked about how bad I feel about Eric not being in on this but [Big] Show was right there with us. Definitely those two. I am just thinking about how we felt as a unit behind the scenes and the bond that we all shared. We were together every night, we would do Nitro, go back to the hotel and we'd all get together and we'd watch watch the replay down at the bar and it was great."

After going in last year alongside his friends Shawn Michaels and Triple H, Waltman also gets to do the same this year with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. He talked about what this induction means to him.

"Now I get to do it with Scott and Kev. It's not that I've never thought of myself as the singles star or anything like that. I just really loved and still do being part of something bigger than myself," stated Waltman. "Being part of something great and being a meaningful part of something great - I love that. And regardless of whether it was NWO or DX, I knew my role and I played it well.

"Just my whole life in general, looking back now. There's billions of people on this earth and I ended up with this life. And it's what we make of it but still, just having all the right circumstances for this to even be possible. I am overwhelmed when I think about my life in general and the impact I've been able to have on people and being able to live our dreams. All these things, they are just amazing and this is part of that. It blows me away it really does, I am so amazed at this life I was blessed with its f**kin' incredible to me."

Outside of the NWO, Batista is the only announced name for induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. Waltman was asked to name three other people that he would like to see in this year's class.

"Here are the people I feel should be in the Hall of Fame this year. Christian, for sure, former WWE World Champion, it's crazy to me that he's not in. William Regal, beyond a shadow of a doubt, I think this is the year for him and if not, soon and Kane," said Waltman.