Sean Waltman was asked on Twitter to pick what match he thinks was the best of his career. Instead of just one match, he picked two matches from his career, both under the 1-2-3 Kid name.

Waltman tweeted, "Kid-Razor vs HBK-Diesel & 123 Kid vs Bret Hart."

As noted on Monday, Sean Waltman will be inducted in the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame with the other core members of the nWo. This will be Waltman's second time being inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. He was inducted with the other members of D-Generation X at the 2019 ceremony.

