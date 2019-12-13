As previously reported, Seth Rollins took part in a panel earlier this week for UK's Gorilla Position alongside RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

During the Q&A, Rollins discussed the Jon Moxley heel turn taking place on the same night after Roman Reigns announced that his leukemia had returned.

According to Rollins, the plan was in The Shield's hands, and they decided to do what was best for business.

"Triple H came to us and told Ambrose and I that it was our decision," Rollins stated. "If we wanted to continue, if we wanted to do it this night, that was up to us. If we felt like it was wrong, if it felt like something we needed to push back another week, we could do that as well.

"Ambrose and I decided collectively that it would be best to do it that night. We thought the emotional response would be proper and that Roman, he wouldn't mind. It is pro wrestling, you know? We are in the business of telling stories and a lot of that involves emotional rollercoasters. We wanted to do that and I thought from a storytelling perspective it turned out really well."

While Rollins has had some tough words for Moxley in the past due to Moxley's comments towards his WWE run, he understands the AEW star's distaste for how the heel turn went. Moxley went on the Talk is Jericho podcast this past May after leaving WWE to give his side. Not liking the material he was given, Moxley had enough. Rollins also believed things could have been better regarding the rivalry the two had.

"Had we carried the story better after that? It would have been an awesome rivalry going into WrestleMania, but things changed," Rollins continued. "I don't regret doing it that night. I just wish we would have had a better opportunity to have a good story moving forward after that, instead of Ambrose having to cut promos about how the crowd makes him sick and all that nonsense."

