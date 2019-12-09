After a few weeks of speculation, Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain are officially together.
Tonight's WWE RAW episode saw Rollins, Akam and Rezar destroy Kevin Owens during a backstage segment. They then appeared before the crowd on the stage and confirmed that they will be standing & fighting together on the red brand moving forward.
There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for the new heel stable with Rollins and AOP, but stay tuned for updates.
Below are several shots from tonight's angles with Rollins, AOP and Owens at RAW:
He's found #AOP's van, and that's good enough for @FightOwensFight... #RAW pic.twitter.com/PFFLjywHXT— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 10, 2019
??????#RAW @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/YldKjQjobm— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
He was right. @FightOwensFight was right all along.#RAW @WWERollins @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/gIZYn4wCd1— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
"It's come to this, Kev. It's a shame. I'm sorry." - @WWERollins to @FightOwensFight #RAW pic.twitter.com/zKJNy816MX— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 10, 2019
.@WWERollins has officially aligned with @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE and @FightOwensFight was the victim! pic.twitter.com/3HEXulMQvR— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
Buckle up.#RAW @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/6skBeJpDRp— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 10, 2019
"I came out here...and I told @FightOwensFight, I told you guys I had nothing to do with AOP, and that was the truth...but the truth wasn't good enough for you!" - @WWERollins #RAW pic.twitter.com/937zOJm4yQ— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
"You want to push me? Well, it's time for SETH FREAKIN' ROLLINS to PUSH BACK!" - @WWERollins #RAW pic.twitter.com/SfPGhaONv4— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
Believe in The #AOP.#RAW @WWERollins @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/QmhEENWo0w— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 10, 2019