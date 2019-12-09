After a few weeks of speculation, Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain are officially together.

Tonight's WWE RAW episode saw Rollins, Akam and Rezar destroy Kevin Owens during a backstage segment. They then appeared before the crowd on the stage and confirmed that they will be standing & fighting together on the red brand moving forward.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for the new heel stable with Rollins and AOP, but stay tuned for updates.

Below are several shots from tonight's angles with Rollins, AOP and Owens at RAW: