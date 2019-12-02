- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted this Cyber Monday video to promote holiday gift ideas on RicFlairShop.com. The Nature Boy is even offering to help the romance in your life by recording custom phone calls for fans, calling himself a "romance maker." Flair ended the promo by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Nashville for this week's Main Event episode:

* Natalya vs. Sarah Logan

* Mojo Rawley vs. Cedric Alexander

Full Main Event spoilers from this week's tapings are available.

- Seth Rollins has been confirmed for this week's WWE Backstage studio show on FS1 at 11pm ET. There's no word yet on if analyst CM Punk will be appearing this week, but it will be interesting to see as there has been some tension playing out between the two. As noted earlier, actor Stephen Amell has been announced for the "Promo School" segment on this week's Backstage episode.