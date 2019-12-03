Seth Rollins joined this week's WWE Backstage to talk about CM Punk, fans booing him over the last couple months, and more.

CM Punk was not on this week's show, but Rollins was in-studio for an interview.

"I'm here, he's not here and I'm not shocked about that," Rollins said. "I think I've exhausted all of my energy on the subject. I just don't think it's going anywhere, I'm not shocked that he's not here, so I think it's time to maybe move on to something that matters. I wish he was here. I wish we could have a face-to-face, but it's not in the cards."

Rollins noted his Hell in Cell match against Bray Wyatt may have been the "tipping point" with fans booing him, but said he's not the type of person who will just take being disrespected.

"I think it affects you—whether you want to fess up to it or not—you read the comments, you hear the small segment of the audiences. Let's be clear, this is not everywhere, I do live events all over the world and I'm not getting booed," Rollins said. "There's small contingent of our audience that's very vocal on social media. ... This is my life, I love this business, so when you put so much into it, to feel like I get disrespected feel. I'm going to push back. I'm not a guy, like [John] Cena who's gonna put motivational quotes on Twitter, or like Roman [Reigns] and kind of hang back.

"It's the cool thing to do is hate me. The cool thing is to hate the guy on top. I'm not going to say I'm the first, I'm not breaking ground. Roman before me, Cena was the same thing, he may have pioneered it. Bret Hart, maybe the same thing."

Rollins also noted that he didn't know the red lights in his match against Bray Wyatt were going to stay on for the entire match. Said it was very tough to deal with and wasn't a fan as it messed with his performance.

In regards to his storyline with his fiance WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Rollins said if he could go back, he probably would have avoided being together on WWE TV.

