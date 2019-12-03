- Loudwire recently posted this video of WWE RAW Superstar Aleister Black getting new tattoo work done. Black visited Paul Booth at his Last Rites studio in New York City to get a freehand ink.

- As noted, WWE announced a storyline update on Lana and Bobby Lashley earlier today, noting that they have been released from a Nashville jail after their plan to have Rusev backfired on last night's RAW, leading to their arrests. WWE has updated the announcement with a statement from Lashley.

He said, "I've been advised by attorneys to not speak about the case because it could involve future litigation."

For those who missed it, Lana also issued a statement to WWE on the arrests. She said, "How can I be arrested by an off-duty police officer, hired by me, to protect myself?"

- Seth Rollins took to Twitter today to hype his appearance on WWE Backstage tonight.

He wrote, "Gloves are off."

It will be interesting to see what Rollins has to say about Backstage analyst CM Punk not appearing for the second week in a row. As noted, Punk confirmed earlier that he will not be on tonight's show, but he's 90% sure he will be back for next Tuesday's episode.

