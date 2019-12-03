- As seen above, WWE veteran Big Show appears in a new ad for Destination XL stores. The commercial features Show taking fans along for an inside look at his DXL shopping spree.

- WWE stock was up 0.59% today, closing at $61.88 per share. Today's high was $62.03 and the low was $60.00.

- As noted, Seth Rollins tweeted earlier that the "gloves are off" for tonight's WWE Backstage appearance on FS1 at 11pm ET. WWE later noted that Rollins is using the appearance to "explain himself" after his recent actions on RAW. Rollins responded to WWE's comments and said he's not sure what he has to explain.

He wrote, "Not exactly sure what I have to explain, but I'll be on the show to talk wrasslin here in a few hours."

As noted, analyst CM Punk will not be appearing on tonight's episode.

You can see Rollins' tweet and the updated WWE teaser below:

