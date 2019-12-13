A new WWE 365 documentary on Seth Rollins is set to premiere later this month on the WWE Network.

Rollins took to Twitter today and revealed that his 365 special will premiere on Sunday, December 22 at 8pm ET on the Network.

"The time frame of this couldn't have been any more interesting. A lot can change in year," he wrote.

The WWE 365 specials follow Superstars for one year and document their ups & downs. The WWE Network currently has 365 specials on Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Styles.

