Seth Rollins took part in a panel earlier this week alongside RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

During the Q&A, a fan asked Rollins about his current relationship with former Shield stablemate, Jon Moxley. Despite having some tough words for Moxley in the past, Rollins revealed that he texted the AEW star on his birthday, which was last Saturday.

"I texted him on his birthday, which was a few days ago, and wished him well," Rollins said. "I hope that he's good, and he seems to be doing great at AEW and New Japan. I wish nothing but the best for him and his lovely wife, and their great dog."

Rollins noted that he also received a response.

"[Moxley] said, 'Thanks brother!'," Rollins said, adding that Moxley is blunt.

Rollins had been critical of Moxley's comments ripping WWE on Talk Is Jericho. During an interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this past summer, Rollins said that while he loves Moxley, he "took his ball and went home."

"I love [Moxley], I'll always love him, but at the end of the day, we just share different perspectives about what we want out of life and about where we're at in our own lives," Rollins said on the podcast in July (h/t to Bleacher Report for the transcription). "I hope that he does well. I've kept enough tabs on him to know that he's doing super well for himself right now and I'm happy for that, but I just don't think there's any reason to hop on a soapbox and complain after the fact.

"You need to take the first step, and that's looking in the mirror and asking yourself did you do every single thing you possibly could to make yourself and your situation what you want it to be, and if the answer is yes you did, then you can go elsewhere and complain. If that's where he's at mentally then go right ahead, but if he hasn't done that, he hasn't looked in the mirror and made that decision, then maybe he should think about that. That goes for any other disgruntled talent past or present."

You can listen to Rollins' comments from the panel in the video below: