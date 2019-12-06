As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and several Superstars are filming the 17th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops today at Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

We're looking for spoilers from the TTTT tapings held on base today, so please e-mail me if you were present and would like to help. The following matches were held:

* Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan in a Boot Camp match

* Andrade and Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens and Humberto Carrillo

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sarah Logan and Natalya

* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Marine Lacey Evans, and others

The 17th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will be the first time the event is held at US Marine Corps bases. There's still no word yet on when the 2019 TTTT will air, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

WWE tweeted these photos of Angle, Evans, Elias, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke, Heath Slater, The Street Profits and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day participating in various activities with Marines at Camp LeJune earlier today: