Seth Rollins suffered a broken pinky finger during a Street Fight win over Erick Rowan at Sunday's WWE live event in Augusta, Georgia, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

The injury led to Rollin's match with Cedric Alexander being nixed from last night's RAW episode in Greenville, SC. Rollins ended up forming the stable with The Authors of Pain and delivering a Stomp to Kevin Owens, but he was originally scheduled to wrestle Alexander in singles action. The match with Alexander was scheduled to be a step in Rollins' heel turn.

There had been talk of doing Rollins vs. Owens at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view, but the match wasn't finalized and wasn't listed on an updated listing for the card that was released this morning.

WWE officials noted to F4Wonline.com that Rollins has been cleared to perform with the injury going forward, but there's no word yet on if he will wrestle at TLC or Monday's RAW.