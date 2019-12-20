Paige and Shane McMahon are currently backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for tonight's WWE SmackDown, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on if they will be appearing on tonight's show, but they are backstage. Shane has been away from the WWE storylines since losing the stipulation match to Kevin Owens in early October.

On a related note, Chris DeJoseph is also backstage for tonight's SmackDown. We've noted how DeJoseph recently returned to WWE to work on the creative team. He was backstage at the WWE TLC pay-per-view, but not RAW, so it looks like he will be working for the blue brand writing team.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.