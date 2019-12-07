- This week's WWE SmackDown episode saw Lacey Evans win an easy math over enhancement talent Haley Jones. Jones was played by "The Ringmaster" Hazel, who comes from the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy owned by Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard.

Jones graduated from the JPWA school in May of this year, and was one of several JPWA students who WWE booked as extras this week.

Above is footage from the Jones vs. Evans match on SmackDown, along with footage from the post-match angle with Evans, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

- WWE Hall of Famer Sunny turns 47 years old today while former WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles (ACH) turns 32, AEW star Jon Moxley turns 34, and former WWE star Mr. Hughes turns 55. Also, today would have been the 61st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "Ravishing" Rick Rude.

- Shane McMahon, who has been away from WWE TV since SummerSlam, will be appearing on Sunday's episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" on CBS.

Shane is reprising his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans, a character that debuted this past May. The show airs on Sunday at 9:30pm ET on CBS.

Below is a preview clip with WWE's announcement: