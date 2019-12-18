- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of WWE NXT Superstar Catalina Garcia. Garcia recently made her main roster debut, under a mask, with former WWE Superstar Sin Cara. That team was short-lived as Sin Cara left the company and Garcia was sent back to NXT.

- WWE stock was down 0.14% today, closing at $64.00 per share. Today's high was $64.70 and the low was $63.63.

- As noted, tonight's NXT episode will open with NXT Champion Adam Cole defending his title against Finn Balor in a commercial-free match.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who works closely with the NXT roster, and AJ Styles were among those who took to Twitter to hype the match.

"The foundation of #WWENXT can be flipped upside down tonight with these two title matches. Going to be a fun watch," HBK wrote.

Styles added, "Two of the baddest. Two of the best. No stopping the collision course now."

