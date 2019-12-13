- Above is the latest teaser vignette for Sheamus' upcoming return to WWE SmackDown action. The Celtic Warrior continued his verbal assault on the state of the blue brand this week, vowing to bring back the heart to the home of "weaklings and wimps" after it used to be the home to warriors. There's still no official word yet on what episode Sheamus will return on, but stay tuned for updates.

- Alexa Bliss has been announced as the special guest for next Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode at 11pm ET on FS1. There's no word yet on if analyst CM Punk will be back next week.

- It's no secret that Dana Brooke and 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Batista recently started a social media romance, which looks like it will lead to a date during WrestleMania 36 Weekend, if not before then.

Brooke attempted a Batista Bomb during her non-title loss to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on tonight's SmackDown and took to Twitter to tweet The Animal about it.

"Babe... thought of ya [winking face emoji] - not as good as yours tho @DaveBautista," Brooke wrote in response to a WWE tweet that tagged both of them.

Batista has not responded to the video as of this writing. You can see the tweets from Brooke and WWE below: