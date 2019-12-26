WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus will be launching his own apparel company soon.

As seen in the promos below, The Celtic Warrior has his "Brave Change Gymnasium" clothing company in the works. He noted that you will be able to wear the apparel from the "barbell to the bar."

There's no word yet on when the brand will launch or where it will be available, but Sheamus has used the Brave Change Gym name before, apparently for his own custom home gym.

WWE recently started airing return vignettes for Sheamus' return to the ring. He's been out of action since right after WrestleMania 35, but was recently medically cleared to compete. He's expected back in the ring and the storylines soon.

Brave Change Gymnasium... barbell to bar clothing. Coming Soon ???? pic.twitter.com/ImaJytFaQk — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 23, 2019