Former SHINE Nova Champion Shotzi Blackheart made her WWE NXT TV debut on tonight's taped Christmas episode.

Blackheart lost a singles match to Bianca Belair.

The 26 year old Blackheart has been working NXT live events and made her debut back at the all-women's show in Jacksonville, FL on December 5, losing to Chelsea Green in singles action.

Blackheart was officially signed back in November, announced in the same WWE Performance Center Class as Scarlett Bordeaux, Indi Hartwell, and referee Stephon Smith.

